Prosecutor in the United States assures that Biden’s memory is “fuzzy” and “poor”

The prosecutor, Robert K. Howin charge of the investigation of the classified documents found in the residence of Joe Bidenconcluded that a criminal accusation against the president is not appropriate, but warned that the president’s memory capacity is not optimal.

In his official report, Robert K. How points out that the president demonstrated “significant limitations” in his memory, which is blurry and poor, even forgetting key dates of his term as vice president and the death of his son, Beau.

These findings have provided material to the republican opposition, which constantly criticizes the flaws in the ruler’s speeches, due to his ramblings and memory problems.

The prosecutor’s report details that Biden could have shared classified information, with the ghost author of his memoir “Promise me, Dad” (2017). He potentially compromised US intelligence sources and methods related to Afghanistan.

Biden’s reaction was immediate. In a press conference this Thursday, the president angrily refuted the question about his memory.

Biden assured that his cognitive capacity is intact and rejected allegations of improper retention of classified documents. “I didn’t break the law. Period,” she said.

The special prosecutor, for his part, has stated that although they found evidence that the president withheld and disclosed classified material, there is not enough evidence to ensure his guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

This episode occurs in the middle of a battle for the re-election of the 81-year-old president. The alleged loss of memory is fuel for the fire of controversy over his suitability as president, due to his advanced age and his low approval ratings.

In an ironic twist during the same press conference in which he defended his mental health, Biden confused the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorwith his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfatah al-Sisiwhich has fueled discussions about his competence to remain in the presidency.

Joe Biden He must convince the population that he is qualified for another term, but some polls already reflect marked skepticism among the electorate regarding his condition to hold office.

At the end of January, Biden carried out an intense day of searching for funds for your campaign. He managed to raise six million dollars in Miami, a city in which he won during the last elections, where he faced and defeated Donald Trump.