“We’ve eaten up” – BVB stars speak plainly after the end of the DFB Cup

From the start, BVB was defeated in the cup game in Leipzig. In the end there was an end, which frustrated some players a lot.

“They ate us up in the first half,” said Dortmund captain Marco Reus in frustration on ZDF. “Then it got better, but of course what we showed is far too little.”

“We have to thank Greg”

Coach Edin Terzic also spoke plainly: “We played a disastrous first half. We came under pressure, especially in the early stages. (…) We have to thank Greg (goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, editor’s note). , that it was only 0-1 at the break and that we were able to get through the early stages. We didn’t do our best, we were very nervous on the ball and played with far too many contacts.”

When asked about the fact that Dortmund was able to win against many “smaller” teams and lost to top teams like FC Chelsea, FC Bayern and now Leipzig, Terzic replied: “Apart from Bayern, we’ve also won against the other teams. Nevertheless, we have to Letting ourselves be accused of that today is the bitter thing. That we have to stand here and answer these questions.”

Midfielder Julian Brandt stressed that the defeat in Leipzig had nothing to do with the defeat in Munich on Saturday. He was “disappointed with his own inability. We didn’t deserve to win the game today,” he said on the Sky microphone and added: “Offensively we were absolutely harmless and defensively too open.”