“What a shit rule!” : Bigflo and Oli (The Voice 2023) have a rant about the Super Block

In the sixth bonus of the blind auditions of The Voice 2023 broadcast this Saturday, April 1, Bigflo and Oli gave a big rant against the Super Block of which they were once again a victim.
The continuation under this advertisement
The Super Block is back! This Saturday, April 1, viewers discover the sixth episode of the blind auditions of The Voice 2023. There are now not many places left in the teams of Zazie, Amel Bent, Bigflo and Oli and Vianney, and the talents will have to surpass themselves to integrate the adventure. And like Abram, Jade, Ylazia or Marylin Naaman last week, Clem, a young woman of 20, came to try her luck with a magnificent cover of the song Salted Popcorn by Samantha Cotta.
The Voice 2023 : Vianney ready to do anything to convince Clem
“I knew you had a voice that I had never heard in France“, confided his father in his portrait. And he was not mistaken! Indeed, Clem was totally overwhelming during his performance on stage, offering a real suspended moment to the coaches of the show. In just a few notes, the young woman managed to seduce Zazie and Vianney who pressed their buzzer almost simultaneously. They were quickly joined by Bigflo and Oli, then to finish by Amel Bent. Clem then concluded his performance in tears, with a simple “Merci”, which deeply touched Zazie and Vianney who hastened to take her in their arms.
The continuation under this advertisement
The Voice 2023 : Bigflo and Oli are victims of the Super Block!
“I was very touched (…) It was a magnificent performance”, Vianney told her, already impatient to collaborate with her. Bigflo and Oli then spoke, “You got us all, it was really very very beautiful…” The Toulouse brothers began to play their cards in turn to seduce Clem, which did not escape their friend Vianney… Indeed, the singer of the tube Beau-Papa then decided to use his Super Block in turn!What a shit rule!”Bigflo told the audience. However, it was without counting on the presence of Zazie who had a huge crush on the talent. “In fact, it upset me. I don’t have an argument… I don’t want to have one. I really want to work with you“, she told him. The young singer did not think very long since she already knew which team she wanted to join: that of Zazie. “It was me who had to be blocked“, had fun Zazie very happy. In any case, Bigflo and Oli are not about to forget this useless betrayal on the part of Vianney: “We call it a block in the wind“, finally laughed Bigflo.
The continuation under this advertisement