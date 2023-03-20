What are Formula E cars like?

Formula E is in its 9th season and, on March 25th, it will have the 1st ePrix in its history in São Paulo, in a race that promises a lot of competition and emotion in the circuit specially built in the Anhembi Sambadrome.

Since it appeared as an official race on the world motorsport calendar, in 2014, the cars that are part of the ecologically correct category, today in the so-called Gen3 (Generation 3or 3rd Generation), have evolved a lot.

Before actually talking about the cars that those passionate about speed are going to see up close in São Paulo in a few days, let’s remember what Formula E cars were like at the beginning of everything and show how much they have evolved technologically since then.

Formula E Gen1 (2014 to 2017)

The Gen1 cars were the strangest in terms of design, as they resembled Formula 1 cars, but with passenger car-like tires. The configurations had standardized batteries, produced by Williams, and a 150 kW engine, with power equivalent to 200 hp.

The curiosity of the first cars used in Formula E is that they did not have the load to withstand an entire race, even with the regeneration of 100 kW through the use of the brakes. This ended up forcing the drivers to enter the pits and literally change cars to finish the race.

From the 2nd season, still codenamed Gen1, the teams were released to produce their own engines, the car received a gearbox to control power and ended Gen1 in 2017 capable of reaching 180 kW, about 240hp.

Formula E Gen2 (2018 to 2022)

The so-called Gen2 cars of Formula E debuted in the 5th season and have already shown a lot of evolution in relation to those that pioneered the territory of ecologically friendly races for the environment.

Dubbed the “Batmobile” because of its daring design, the car was lighter and shorter than the previous generation. The model drew attention for not having a rear spoiler, since it used the so-called “ground effect” to generate aerodynamic pressure.

The annoying change of cars during the tests came to an end thanks to the increased autonomy of the batteries, now produced by McLaren. The power of the cars also received an upgrade and jumped to 250 kW, equivalent to 335hp. Such a combination gave Formula E cars the possibility of accelerating up to 280 km/h.

Formula E Gen3 (2023): technological innovations

We will, finally, reveal what Formula E cars look like in their so-called Gen3. They debuted in the first race of 2023, which opened the category’s 9th season. And they showed that they are better and faster than ever. Besides being very quiet, obviously.

One of the main technological novelties of the 2023 season is the return of the batteries produced by Williams, now prepared with minerals of sustainable origin and which will have the cells reused and recycled at the end of their useful life.

Another innovation of the cars competing in the 9th season is the presence of an unprecedented power train located on the front axle of the cars. It has the unique function of regenerating the energy generated by the front brakes. By the way, Gen3 cars only have front brakes, a change that made the drivers adapt the way of driving.

Technological innovations range from design to production and engineering, as mentioned above. The cars are 60 kilos lighter compared to last season, despite the two powertrains, one on each axle, of 250 kW and 350 kW respectively.

According to the category, this is the fastest of all generations of Formula E cars, with the ability to reach speeds of up to 322 km/h. The most important thing is the energy recovery, which can reach 95%, much more than the approximately 40% of a traditional internal combustion engine.

Differences between Formula 1 and Formula E cars

Now that you’ve traveled back in time and seen what Formula E cars were and are like, you might be wondering: what are the main differences between cars in this category and Formula 1? Don’t worry, we’ll list it for you right now.

FORMULA 1 X FORMULA 3 (2023) Specification Formula 1 Formula E Size 4,80 metros 5,02 metros Weight 620 kg (with rider) 850 kg (with rider) Motor V6 1.6 turbo 2 electric motors power about 1,000cv 470 hp Maximum speed 360 km/h 322 km/h

Despite the differences, and not being as popular as Formula 1 or Stock Car, Formula E has begun to gain ground. Alejando Agag, founder and president of the category, is excited, and summarized what the public who attend the Anhembi Sambódromo to watch the São Paulo ePrix on Saturday, March 25th, will see:

“Gen3 represents the ambitious third age of Formula E. With each race car generation we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology even further, and Gen3 is our most ambitious project yet.”

And there? Have you already bought your ticket to closely follow the first ePrix in history to be held in Brazil? Comment with us on our social networks if you intend to go to Anhembi and, of course, then tell us what you think of this exciting (and silent) category of World Motorsport.