What are the ideal plants and succulents according to your zodiac sign

plants and succulents They are ideal for filling places with color and, therefore, they are widely used to decorate the corners of our home or very small spaces, as they bring vitality. However, very few know that they are experts in attracting good energy and cleaning spaces.

plants and succulents They have a connection with the signs of the Zodiac and it is for this reason that we will present you the vegetable that would be perfect, according to the star that dominates your personality. It should be noted that this selection was inspired by the list made by the landscape designer Fernando Pozuelo for the elmueble.com web portal.

Ribbons are ideal for Aries, as they attract calm and are easy to care for.

As the Zodiac says, the signs of fire (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) are full of vitality, strength, impetus and impulsiveness and, therefore, the plants and succulents Ideal are ribbons, Adam’s rib or monsteras and cyclamen. These three will not only allow you to provide the calm that you need so much, but they are the least cared for, so a little time in the sun and a little watering will go perfectly with the impatience of the three signs.

We continue with those of Earth (Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn). As indicated by their element, these three are guided by the earth, calm and need to put down roots somewhere to feel comfortable; that is why the ideal potus for them are orchids, dracaena compacta and a poto. The care of these needs a lot of care and attention, which is ideal for these three elements.

With their unique style and overwhelming personality, Aquarians match Calatheas.

The next group is air, which is made up of Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. The ideal plants, without a doubt, would be the sansevieria trifasciata or tiger’s tongue, the arrow head and the calatheas. One thing they have in common is that, apart from being very attractive, they provide balance and comfort. Its care is moderate and they need to receive an intermediate light daily to be able to flourish.

The last element of the zodiac

Last but not least on this list we have the air signs which are made up of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. According to the Horoscope, they are signs full of love, sensitivity and nature provides them with a very satisfying energy for their spirit.

Because of their sensitive and relaxed personality, every Pisces should have a Jade tree in their favorite corner.

Therefore, the people of these signs they could fill the corners of their home with a Jade tree, an aloe plant and peace lilies. An important fact is that they need much more delicate care and be in cozy places, since the sun could burn them.