Pope Francis was discharged and returned to the Vatican and more...

1. Pope Francis was discharged and returned to the Vatican. The Supreme Pontiff left the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he was hospitalized for three days with infectious bronchitis. I kept reading here…

2. Olavarría: A man sprayed his girlfriend with gasoline, set her on fire and left her at the hospital door. Aylen Acevedo, 20, has burns on 15% of her body. The attacker was arrested for attempted femicide. I kept reading here…

3. A woman injured when her car crossed the Sarmiento train tracks with the barrier down. This morning a Sarmiento train car in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Floresta ran over a car after having crossed the tracks with the barrier down. Its driver was taken with injuries to a nearby hospital. I kept reading here…

4. In the first quarter of the year there were 43% more audiences in Argentine cinemas. According to a report from the consulting firm Ultracine, a quarter was completed where the influx of the public grew by 43% compared to the same period in 2022 and achieved the best mark since 2019. Keep reading here…

5. River defeated Unión and established itself as the only pointer in the Professional League. The cast commanded by Martín Demichelis prevailed at home against “Tatengue” 1-0 and reached its fourth consecutive victory in the contest. I kept reading here…