What is Aislinn Derbez’s red bikini that annoyed her father Eugenio Derbez

On March 18, 2023, Aislinn Derbez, attractive actress and model, daughter of the famous comedian Eugenio Derbez, was a trend on social networks for her 37th birthday, for which she received a large number of greetings and congratulations.

But not only did she steal everyone’s attention for adding a new calendar to her life, but also for a message shared on her social networks after surprising her followers with a sexy postcard.

DID AISLINN DERBEZ PUBLISH A PHOTO IN A BIKINI THAT ANNOYED HER DAD EUGENIO?

The protagonist of films like ‘The bad’, ‘The attack’ and ‘I present to you Laura’ left a message about the lives “perfect” of social networks that moved his followers.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter stated that the “reality” of their lives is far from being “perfect”. In the photo, she went up for a moment in the company of her daughter, the product of her relationship with the actor Mauricio Ochmann.

The message that Aislinn Derbez left on her Instagram stories (Photo: Aislinn Derbez / Instagram)

“To all the moms and dads who get carried away by how perfect our social networks look when reality is far from perfect”he pointed.

However, another of her publications did not go unnoticed, which was a photo of her in a red bikini, which would have made her father Eugenio Derbez uncomfortable, according to what the Mexican entertainment press revealed without giving further details.

AISLINN DERBEZ WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE THIRD SEASON OF ‘ON A TRAVEL WITH THE DERBEZ’

At 37 years old, Aislinn Derbez has risen as one of the main acting figures for her work, for which she has been the protagonist of different films.

In this 2023, the young woman stars in the third season of the Prime Video series ‘On a trip with the Derbez’, which has a premiere date of April.