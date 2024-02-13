What is La Bresh and why is it the social phenomenon of the moment

In 2016, a group of friends decided to create a party where everyone felt welcome regardless of their appearance or dress. With that philosophy, Bresh was born in Buenos Aires, an alternative to traditional leisure, going beyond the concept of partying.

Ocho in the afternoon, The growth of La Bresh has been so great worldwide that it can already be considered a social phenomenon. It is the sensation of the moment in the world, conquering the main cities under the motto hit after hit. New York, Tokyo, Miami, Paris, Milan or Ibiza Nobody wants to miss his ode to hedonism or his staging full of flowers, glitter, props and many colors designed to stimulate the five senses to the maximum.

Quote from celebrities, influencers, singers. They are the parties that everyone wants to be at.

Such has been their success that they have been present at some of the most important events in recent months such as the celebration of the World Champions, when the Argentine National Team won the World Cup in Qatar, the After Party of the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville and Las Vegas, the closing party for the presentation of Leo Messi as a new Inter Miami player or the great party that was held last New Year’s Eve at IFEMA with more than 10,000 people.

This summer they will be present at Tomorrowland, the most important electronic music festival in the world. With an innovative touch, this unique experience is based on three fundamental pillars: freedom, authenticity and belonging to create a place where everyone can feel at ease and everyone can connect.

La Bresh has become a meeting place for artists, footballers and influencers who enjoy the atmosphere. It is normal to see celebrities from all over the planet at their parties: Bizarrap, Rosala, Raw Alejandro, Tini, Lola ndigo, Young Miko, Luis Díaz, Leo Messi

La Bresh data since his birth. It is the most fashionable party in expansion.

Landing in Spain

In Spain they premiered on January 29, 2022 in Madrid and on February 19 in Barcelona. Only twenty-four months have passed since that moment, with barely 2,000 people in the Rivera Room, but time has passed a lot. Since then, more than 250 Bresh throughout the country, some iconic and massive like those at Arenal Sound, O Son do Camio, Boombastic or the great party held last New Year’s Eve at IFEMA where more than 10,000 people filled the Fairgrounds for almost 7 hours to welcome the new year.

One of the La Bresh festivals

The last fiesta in Poble Espanyol

The last party was in Poble Espanyol (Barcelona) on February 9. Thousands of people enjoyed a magical atmosphere. The greenhouse is filled with colorful inflatables, photocalls, cotton candy, glitter…

Paula Gonu, Aber Baro, Diego Domnguez, Estiben, Arnau Marin and Eric Maral were some of the well-known faces that were seen there.

The Bresh philosophy has had a strong impact on our country, leading to a transformation in nightlife. She has achieved an environment that rejects discrimination and celebrates collective freedom. For many like that.