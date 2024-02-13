Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia, surprise couple for Valentine’s Day

Semana magazine carries on its Valentine’s Day cover one of the most surprising celebrity news stories so far this year. Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have been photographed giving each other passionate kisses on the street. Alejandra has been caught by surprisedid not know that they were being photographed, explained Letizia Requejo in TardeAR.

From the exclusive published by the magazine they promise an extensive graphic report of a meeting in which the two appear shaking hands, caressing and kissing at various moments of the meeting. The images were captured in the middle of the week in a shopping center where, despite trying, they could not go unnoticed.

Ms above Carlo Costanzia The actor has been upset with the Telecinco program by showing images from his past with statements from his parents.

The interpreter in the Netflix fiction ToyBoy has been convicted of the crime of fraud through a high-end car buying and selling business.

Although the two were captured in a loving attitude and totally compatible with a romantic relationship, Alejandra Rubio wanted to clarify through Requejo that they are not a couple. She asks me to make it clear that Carlo, as of today, is not her boyfriend. They are getting to know each other. Although I have seen her a little nervous and upset, I have seen an excited girl. Also, he asked me to please send him the cover because he wants to gossip just like us.

Carlo Costanzia, serving time

According to Ana Rosa Quintana, the personal relationship between both characters is very unexpected. Costanzia was not a well-known person, but after being on Friday and telling what she said…, the host of the program has given her opinion. A few weeks ago he was on the Telecinco format talking about his drug addiction and his bad relationship with his parents.

Currently, the actor, famous for his role in Toy Boy, is serving a 21-month sentence for the crime of continued fraud in a high-end car buying and selling business.