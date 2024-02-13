Art Wynwood returns with the best of contemporary art

MIAMI.- The fair of until contemporary Art Wynwood returns in its eleventh edition. The inaugural gala will take place on February 14 at One Herald Plaza, and will feature a VIP presentation to benefit the Bass Museum. Admission to the general public will be available from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18.

Art Wynwood 2024 emerges as an incomparable opportunity for collectors and art lovers to acquire some of the construction of art of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The exhibition will have more than 50 galleries from England, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Austria and the entire territory of the United States; and you will walk through a diverse range of artistic expressions such as murals, pop surrealism, urban art and works of contemporary art.

“Each year, Art Wynwood attracts influential collectors, curators, art consultants, designers and art enthusiasts from around the world. The highly anticipated 2024 edition of Art Wynwood features an engaging mix of both emerging and established contemporary galleries, along with exciting special projects and individual exhibitions,” commented Julin Navarro, director of Art Wynwood.

For her part, Silvia Karman Cubi, executive director and main curator of the Bass Museum, expressed her excitement about the alliance that the museum and the art fair reached in 2024.

“Art Wynwood is a vibrant space for art enthusiasts, collectors and visitors to explore emerging international artists and discover and acquire new works, further establishing Miami as a global center for contemporary art.”

Likewise, the celebration of Art Wynwood 2024 will coincide with the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Therefore, together with Art Wynwood, the boat show will showcase on the water the most exceptional and exclusive yachts and superyachts from the world’s leading custom boat builders.

Recognition

Art Wynwood organizers announced that the Art Wynwood Lifetime Artistic Achievement award will be presented to Peter Tunney, a creative artist with a three-decade career sharing positive messages in unconventional ways and delivering works of art to collectors around the world.

Tunney works with different techniques such as painting, collage, wood, photography, found objects and discarded materials, and is inspired by her non-traditional life, her extraordinary experiences and her countless wild adventures.

The artist owns a gallery in Tribeca and another in Wynwood Walls. The award will be presented to him during a four-course dinner, in which he will be recognized for the impact he has had on world art.

Mel Ramos, Martha Cooper, Shepard Fairey, Logan Hicks, Ron English and Risk are some of the artists who have achieved this recognition.