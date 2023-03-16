Jessica Cediel revealed that she suffers from a disease that leaves marks on her face and it is a situation that “will always be there”, despite the many medical actions she can take.

The Colombian actress responded to the comment that a follower made to her through Instagram, in which she highlighted that her face was “stained”.

WHAT IS THE COLOMBIAN ACTRESS JESSICA CEDIEL SICK OF?

“My dear Daniela, I look stained because I have it stained. I have melasma and that is why she will always be like this ”Cediel replied along with a photograph in her Instagram stories.

Cediel said that these spots are often not noticeable because “I cover them with makeup, but today, for example, I did not want to cover them.”

“They may improve a little with some creams or facials, but they will always be there because I am like that. And if I sunbathe like I did these two weekends, they will be marked even more ”he explained.

The answer that Jessica Cediel gave to a woman who asked her about the spots on her face (Photo: Jessica Cediel / Instagram)

JESSICA CEDIEL CALLS ON WOMEN TO TAKE CARE OF THIS DISEASE

The Colombian wants her case to be an example of prevention and advice for women who have melasma.

“That’s how I show myself and I love being open with the subject because on the other end of the phone I have read thousands of cases of women who feel the same way and feel bad and it shouldn’t be like that, that shouldn’t be insecurity”he pointed.

In December 2022, she decided to speak out about her illness by showing off without makeup. “That’s how I am, so that when they see me on the street they don’t start criticizing. Not having perfect skin is perfect”wrote.

WHAT PROBLEMS DID JESSICA CEDIEL HAVE WITH BIOPOLYMERS?

In 2009, Jessica Cediel underwent an injection of biopolymers in the buttocks, an intervention that brought her significant health problems since 2011 and led her to undergo surgery to remove the harmful substance.

The Colombian filed legal actions against the surgeon Martín Carrillo Gómez, which ended in September 2022, when the specialist was disabled for six months.

Cediel pointed out through Instagram that he would nullify the complaint for “an incident of comprehensive reparation against the doctor Martín Horacio Carrillo Gómez, solely responsible for all the multiple damages caused to my body, to my mental health, to my family, at a public level and at a moral level”.

“This means that I do not want and I am not going to ask for a single penny from Martín, because not even with all the gold in the world can he reverse and repair the damage that he caused to my health with his conduct.”argument.

“In this way I close the chapter (…) Thank you all very much in advance for the love, respect and support, thanks to the people who sympathized with my pain, thanks to those who did not because they also make me stronger. I send you a hug”he added.