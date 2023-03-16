Routes, schedules, tips: Everything you need to know for Vive Latino 2023

Almost everything is ready for one of the most important music festivals in Mexico City. Do you already have all the data with routes, schedules and all the vibes? No? Well, calm down, here we bring you the data with everything you need to know for Vive Latino 2023.

The public at Vive Latino 2022/Photo: Getty Images

This is everything you need to know for Vive Latino 2023

Before moving on to everything you need to know about Vive Latino 2023, let’s remember the line-up a little. As usual, we have a spectacular lineup with Latin American and Spanish-speaking talent, as well as top international acts. Carla Morrison, León Larregui, Lila Downs, Enjambre, Alemán and Café Tacuba They are part of the Mexican artists that we will have on stage.

At the Latin American level, Daniela Spalla, Bandalos Chinos, Elsa and Elmar, Esteman and Los Pericos They will shine big, along with many other incredible musicians who are the best from the northern border of Mexico to the southern cone of the continent.

Another detail that excites us is that in this VL, many iconic bands will play after a while away from the stage like Los BunkersAustin TV o Los Dynamite. And in the international arena, we can’t wait to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alt-J, UB40, Circa Waves y The Black Crowes. Here the line-up and now, let’s move on to everything you need to know about Vive Latino 2023.

Vive Latino 2023 poster / Photo: OCESA

Another thing to remember about Vive Latino 2023 is that again we will have the traditional Casa Comedy. The comedians performing this year are Iván Mendoza, Jero Freixas, Mónica Escobedo, Isabel Fernández, Nacho Redondo and Paty Bacelis.

Of course we don’t forget about the wrestling show, which has also won our hearts over the years. This year’s list of gladiators is made up of Darkness with Alushe, Prometeo, Mr. Vive Latino, Ecstasy, Dr. Wagner Jr, Tokio Matsuda, El Cometa Maya and more.

Here are the schedules of Vive Latino 2023 so that you have them at hand

It’s time for you to go putting together the tour between stages for March 18 and 19 at Foro Sol. You should know that Vive Latino 2023 has been updating the schedules, so here we bring you the most recent changes so that you can grab them on the curve at the exact time. How are you? Did an act get together or do they set it up to see their favorite bands?

Schedule for Saturday, March 18 for Vive Latino 2023. Photo: OCESA/Vive Latino.

Schedule for Sunday March 19 for Vive Latino 2023. Photo: OCESA/Vive Latino.

The map cannot be missing so that you can locate the scenarios cool

Well, you already have the schedules and you know what time your favorite bands play (hopefully they haven’t overlapped). Now, how is the stage distribution? Here below we leave you the map with everything you need to know with the location of tents, platforms, services and more of Vive Latino 2023. Now yes, nothing that you missed inside the Forum, eh.

Official map of Vive Latino 2023. Photo: OCESA/Vive Latino.

What does enter and what does not enter the festival

Pay attention here so that at the mere hour they do not say that we did not tell them. Within what you should know about Vive Latino 2023, of course we cannot ignore the objects that are allowed within the festival and those that are not. Take note so that you are not left out for a little detail of these.

List of objects allowed inside the Vive Latino 2023. Photo: official site of the festival.

List of objects not allowed inside the Vive Latino 2023. Photo: official website of the festival

What you should take into account with the Vive Latino 2023 weather forecast

Another important fact that you should take into account for the festival is the weather. And yes, already these days it feels the warmth of spring falling hardBut the weather in Mexico City is always crazy and you can’t figure out if it’s going to rain, if it’s going to be windy or what’s up.

This is what you should know about the weather for the days of Vive Latino 2023: according to Weather.com, Both Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, will be sunny and the nights will be clear, with almost no chance of rain and moderate winds. Still, it doesn’t hurt to take a jacket just in case. So the forecast for the two days.

Weather forecast for March 18 at Vive Latino 2023. Photo: Weather.com

Weather forecast for March 19 at Vive Latino 2023. Photo: Weather.com

Advice for how much money to bring

Now we are going to everything you should know about Vive Latino 2023 in terms of food and drink services. Starting with this last point, the food stalls and food trucks will be varied: Chubbie Burgers, Bangers, Butchers And Sons, Tacos El Califa, Churros de El Moro, Rock and Dogs, Rockintaco… here the menu with all the alternatives.

And as for the chelita, because you always want a drink, let’s remember that prices range between 120 and 130 pesos. So our recommendation is that you take, at least, around 1000 or 1500 pesos to spend per day (if you’re into food and drink).

Everything you need to know about the Vive Latino 2023 routes

Arrival routes by public transport to VL2023

Those who are regulars at the festival and from Mexico City surely already know how the vibe is to enter the festival. But in case they come from another state or it is their first edition of the event, then this is what you should know about the arrival routes to Vive Latino 2023.

To get to the Foro Sol, you can get there by the brown/9 line of the Metro Collective Transportation System. The nearby stations with Velodrome, Sports City and Puebla. By Metrobús, line 2/morada is the alternative, with stations UPIICSA and El Rodeo as the best options.

The Ticket2Ride service of Vive Latino 2023

Now that if you prefer, you still have time to buy the pass known as Ticket2Ride, with which they will have round-trip transportation from different points of the CDMX and the Metropolitan Area. The transports will leave from these areas: Mundo E, Interlomas, Galerías Coapa, Santa Fe, Perisur, Hipódromo de las Américas, Condesa, Plaza Lindavista, Plaza Universidad.

The subscription costs 435 pesos for the two days, while the individual costs 235. The vehicles leave at 11:00 AM from the meeting points (that you can consult exactly here) and will only wait for passengers with a tolerance of 20 minutes per departure. To address the return, it is mentioned that the transports will wait 40 minutes when the last act ends.

