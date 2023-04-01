What is the difference between deleting and deleting a chat on WhatsApp

You are a mustache WhatsApp Oftentimes, the app can take up a considerable amount of storage on your Android mobile phone or iPhone quickly.

You can occupy the same large space in iCloud y Google Drive during the chat backup process. If you are deleting old messages and conversations, you have a clear chat option in WhatsApp. But what happens when you delete the chat on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp also offers an option to delete a chat entirely. You can be confused between deleting and deleting a chat on WhatsApp.

First, we will show you how to delete the chat on WhatsApp and we will see its implications.

Delete chat in WhatsApp on iOS

Let’s start with the WhatsApp mobile app. I followed the steps below to delete the chat on WhatsApp on the iPhone.

Start WhatsApp on your iPhone.

When you come across an irrelevant chat, swipe left .

. play Further and select Clear chat.

and select Clear chat. Confirm the same. Yeah you starred messages For a specific conversation, WhatsApp provides an option to make an exception for important messages.

There are differences in deleting WhatsApp chats on iPhone and Android.

You can also delete the chat from the information menu contact.

I opened any conversation and WhatsApp.

and WhatsApp. play it contact name on top.

on top. scroll to delete chat and delete all messages.

Delete chat in WhatsApp on Android

Android users can follow the steps below to clear chat on WhatsApp.

Open WhatsApp on your Android mobile phone.

Select a chat and tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner.

and tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Click on More and tap Clear Chat.

WhatsApp on Android also allows you to delete the media received in the chat from the gallery of the device. It is a useful trick to delete all the unnecessary photos and videos that occupy your mobile phone storage.

Delete chat in WhatsApp on Windows

On the desktop of your personal Windows computer (not to be confused with WhatsApp Webwhich works in a browser), you can delete WhatsApp chats without using your mobile phone.

This is what you should do.

I opened WhatsApp on your desktop program and Windows.

and Windows. Does right click in a chat you want to delete.

in a chat you want to delete. Choose delete messages and confirm the same.

Delete chat in WhatsApp on a Mac

Mac personal computer users Apple You can follow the steps below to delete messages on WhatsApp.

Launch WhatsApp on the Mac.

select any conversation and click the down arrow icon next to the contact’s name.

conversation and click the down arrow icon next to the contact’s name. I clicked on delete messages. Confirm your decision.

The differences between deleting and deleting a chat in WhatsApp

Apart from deleting the chat, you can also see an option to delete a chat on WhatsApp. So what is the difference between the two? When you delete a chat on WhatsApp, you delete all the messages in the conversation. However, you can still see the main page chat threadwhich remains empty until you receive or send a new message.

When you delete a chat thread, WhatsApp deletes all home page posts and threads. You must go to the contact menu to compose a new message. Use this option if you don’t want to leave any traces with a contact.

What happens when you delete the chat on WhatsApp?

The app deletes all the chat messages when you delete the chat on WhatsApp. users of Android they can also choose to delete all received media from the gallery app.

WhatsApp allows you to keep the featured posts in the conversation and remove all unnecessary. You can use the delete chat option when a specific chat thread takes up too much space on your mobile phone.

Does deleting the chat in WhatsApp delete it for everyone?

No, he does not do it. WhatsApp just delete the messages on your side. The same messages remain visible on the recipient’s mobile phone.

Can I recover messages after deleting a chat on WhatsApp?

There is no direct way to recover messages after deleting a chat on WhatsApp. The company does not offer any undo button to reverse the decision that affects those messages.

However, there is a solution for restore messages WhatsApp lost Before WhatsApp makes the next backup to Google Drive or iCloud, you can restore the previous backup file and recover your messages.

How can I permanently delete WhatsApp messages from both sides?

You can permanently delete WhatsApp messages from both sides within 48 hours. After that, you will only see an option to delete messages on your mobile phone. The application will not delete the message on the recipient’s mobile phone. You have about two days to decide.

Delete unwanted messages on WhatsApp

Before deleting multiple WhatsApp conversations, it is important to understand its implications. If a specific account sends you spam with multiple messages, consider blocking the account.

WhatsApp: what is the use of the undo delete function?

The new WhatsApp feature may not seem like much at first glance. Yes, you can undo and recover deleted messages, but one may think that it is not that useful. But if you pressed the button “delete for me” instead of the “Delete for everyone” option in a hurry, this new feature is a lifesaver.

This function allows you undo the delete action and restore the message. After doing this, you can delete the message for everyone if that’s what you intended to do in the first place.

You can also use it when you are removing several messages and you delete an important one by mistake. The gist of it is that you can figure out your use case, but this is actually a great feature to have.

Devices that support the WhatsApp undo function

Currently, the ability to undo deleted messages is available on both WhatsApp for Android and for Android. iPhone.

It is also an implementation for all WhatsApp users and is not limited to beta testers only. So no matter what device you are using, you will be able to get the feature right away.

Before making massive changes to your chats, you should have the latest version of WhatsApp installed.

Head over to the Play Store if you’re on Android or the App Store if you’re using an iPhone, and update WhatsApp to the latest version to get this feature. Once updated, I followed the steps below to use it.