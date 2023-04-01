War material found in Packer Reservoir

A lot of military equipment turned up during the renovation of a dam in Styria. In the Packer reservoir (district Voitsberg / Styria) materials from various cartridges to grenades were discovered on an area of ​​500 square meters, the state police reported in the night to today. A special demining service was called in to ensure safety.

The Packer reservoir – with a water surface of 55 hectares – is located in the municipal areas of Edelschrott and Pack. The dam was built in the 1930s. The water was drained in order to check and rehabilitate it. This means that only the Packer Bach flows at the bottom of the lake. The war materials were found in the muddy bank area around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday. A report was immediately made to the police emergency number.