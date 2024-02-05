What states receive it in the month of February?

MIAMI .- Like every year, in the US the budgets of each state are adjusted for financial aid to less fortunate families and in February 2024 at least 10 states, to date, are already taking measures to provide cheques stimulus to its residents and support them in the face of high prices.

From Alabama Until Pennsylvania, states define who and how many potential beneficiaries are, the amounts they offer and the deadlines for aid applications that those who have met the requirements can make.

The most important requirement to qualify and receive aid is to be a US citizen or resident foreigner and to have declared the tax continuously since 2021, at least.

Stimulus checks are one of the aid programsnon-federal, which the US states have been carrying out since the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but which continue to be issued even though they stopped in 2022.

Since Donald Trump’s administration, stimulus checks have been delivered through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to reduce the impact of the growing inflation that continues to worry Americans.

Stimulus checks in February

This financial aid in this month of February is planned in 10 states, according to several publications that disseminate this information of interest to the residents of those localities.

The states prepared to issue or that have already begun to pay stimulus checks for the month of February, according to the list are:

*Alabama.

The state has been providing aid since December, which reaches the amount of $150, but only those who have filed the 2021 tax return will be able to obtain it.

*Alaska.

The stimulus check that is issued through the Permanent Fund is active only for those who are in “Eligible-Unpaid” status until February 7, 2024, but it is expected that the amount will be distributed according to the profits obtained in 2023. The state will distribute up to $1,312 as part of the 2023 Permanent Fund Dividend. In that year the requirements were to have the intention of wanting to continue living in Alaska indefinitely, not have a criminal history and not have claimed residency in another state during the dividend year.

*Arizona.

The stimulus check is prepared for people who have dependents in their home, and $750 will be given to each of them, as long as they are under 17 years of age. No information was provided on whether seniors qualify.

Colorado. Checks cover up to $200 to use on services and food.

*New Mexico

The authorities reported that a check for $1,000 will be given to those who pay taxes. For this there is a budget of 15 million dollars. Singles will receive $500 and married people $1,000. Relief checks can be requested until May 31, 2024, but must meet requirements.

Married couples must file jointly and are eligible for a $1,000 tax refund. Meanwhile, people who file separate tax returns, whether single or married, are also entitled to receive a refund of $500.

State residents who do not qualify for the refunds will receive the relief payment of between $500 and $1,000.

*Massachusetts.

Stimulus checks in this state can reach up to $2,590, which represents the largest aid. To qualify as a beneficiary, income must not exceed $69,000 for a single person who is not the head of the household: $86,000 for one head of the household; and 103,000 for married couples filing jointly.

People age 65 and older who own or rent are eligible to claim the Circuit Breaker Tax Credit, which they can claim on their Massachusetts personal income tax return.

*Michigan

In this state, direct payments are being granted to working families through the Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families (EITC), which is given at the federal level, but a second aid is also given through the tax credit, which will increase by 6% at 30% of the federal credit.

Also, a supplemental check worth 24% of the 2022 federal EITC will be sent. The benefit can be claimed when filing your 2023 individual tax returns. It is expected to benefit 700,000 Michigan families.

The combined refund is on average 3,150

*Minnesota

The state is granting the Child Tax Credit for those who have resided for all or part of the year in 2023. The maximum amount of the credit is for taxpayers with incomes of less than $29,500 or $35,000 in the case of married couples. If income exceeds the set amount, the benefit will be reduced.

The maximum credit is 1,750 per child under 18 years of age, with no limit on the number of children, it was reported.

*Montana

A property tax rebate is being provided that is going to home-based workers as beneficiaries. There is no scheduled delivery date to residents, but it was reported that it has already been approved. The amount is $675, and they are accepting applications.

*Pennsylvania

In this state, residents receive a property tax refund. Applications will be received until June 30, 2024 and the amount will vary depending on the age of the residents who qualify to receive the stimulus checks.

Although it is not mentioned in the list of states that will have stimulus checks in February, the state of Georgia reported through publications that a group of residents who were affected by Hurricane Idalia obtained an extension until February 15, 2024 to receive financial aid. The amounts will depend on marital status and tax obligation.

