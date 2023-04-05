What we know about ‘Outcome’, the new film by Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill

If we are very clear about something, it is that this year, Apple TV + will present us with quite raffle series and tapes. But believe it or not, they are working on very interesting projects that have us very surprised. As the case of Outcomethe new film by Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill…yes, just as you read it.

We know that Jonah Hill announced that he would step away from the spotlight to take care of his mental health. However, that does not mean that he will retire completely, since He is already starting up his next project as a director, Outcomewhich was announced in November 2022 and looks to be one of the strong premieres of the Cupertino streaming platform.

Jonah Hill en la premiere de ‘Don’t Look Up’/Foto: Getty Images

We already have more details about Outcome, the new film by Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill

But now, after several months without information about this production, we finally have some important details about Outcomethe new Apple TV + movie that Jonah Hill will direct. In accordance with Deadline, Hill himself and Ezra Woods wrote the script for this film, but it doesn’t stop there.

It turns out that according to the same source, Keanu Reeves will be neither more nor less than the protagonist of Outcome, where he will give life to Reefa damaged Hollywood star who must plunge into a deep and dark journey to face his demons and make amends after he is extorted from a mysterious video clip from his past.

Keanu Reeves en la premiere de ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’/Foto: Getty Images

As you may realize, Outcomethe new film by Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill looks like it will be one of the important productions of Apple TV +, because it has a pure star working on the project (although there is still no official release date). However, this is just the beginning of the collaboration between the streaming platform and Hill.

And it is that in addition to Outcome, Jonah Hill to Produce and Play Jerry Garcia Himself in Grateful Dead Biopic that Apple Original Films is developing, which will feature the legendary Martin Scorsese as director. So hold on, some pretty raffle tapes of Hill are coming up on Apple TV+. Do you have the idea of ​​this movie with Keanu Reeves and Jonah?

