What you should know about Valentina Quiros, the new girlfriend? Santa Fe Klan

Apparently Santa Fe Clan He decided to leave the bachelorhood and would have started a new romance with a girl who has been identified as Valentina Quiros. As recalled, the rapper confirmed the end of his relationship with Maya Nazor at the end of 2022, the year in which he had his first child with the young woman; Although many thought that the arrival of his baby would strengthen the love between them, in the end they decided to take different paths.

Rumors that the interpreter of “Así soy” would once again have someone occupying a place in his heart arose after an image of him with a young woman with whom he was in his car went viral on social networks. Although the woman could not be clearly identified, a video later circulated where the artist was with the girl, who put one of her legs on the singer’s, implying that there was great complicity between them.

But what really caught my attention was when Valentina uploaded on her Instagram stories that she was on vacation and in one of the clips she appears holding hands with someone who could be identified as the Santa Fe Klan, since she was heard speaking. Due to the expectation that she has generated, we tell you who the girl is.

1. PERSONAL DATA OF VALENTINA QUIROS

Full name: Valentina Quiros

Valentina Quiros Instagram: @valentina.quirosc

@valentina.quirosc TikTok: @valentina.quirosc1

2. WHO IS VALENTINA QUIROS?

Valentina Quiros would be the new girlfriend of the Santa Fe Klan. She is very active on her social networks and is an influencer.

3. INFLUENCER

The young woman loves to upload content on her social networks in which she accumulates thousands of followers. There she shows her facet in the dance and shares beauty tips.

4. AN ENVIABLE FIGURE

The young woman has an enviable figure, as can be seen on her social networks.

5. HE LOVES THE BEACH

According to the images that she uploaded to her social networks, Valentina Quiros likes to spend a lot of time on the beach, enjoying the sun.