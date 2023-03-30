WhatsApp could delete your account if you download any of these unofficial applications

Bad news for users WhatsApp that for years have used unofficial but complementary applications that strengthened the original functions of the platform.

For a long time it was possible to use these apocryphal apps to polish the user experience of the platform, but it seems that the people at Meta have finally reacted by taking action on the matter and putting the future of the accounts of those who continue to use these programs at risk.

In the past we have shared some tutorials on using some APKs like GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, YoWhatsApp and more. Since they represented a simple and zero tortuous option to have access to some improvements that will hardly be seen in the real application in the medium or long term.

To be honest, there are plenty of apps in the same field that have more robust features and a more efficient system, such as Signal and Telegram. But these other unofficial apps were a good alternative for those who didn’t want to leave the platform.

Now, it seems that the moment of having to make a forced decision is approaching, since Meta would be in a clear possibility of blocking those who have used unofficial apps.

Your WhatsApp account could be blocked if you download some of these unofficial applications

The section of Terms and Conditions of the WhatsApp service is constantly updated and for some time now they have begun to implement slight modifications with the intention of being more firm with respect to the use of other APKs outside of Meta.

This is how GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, YoWhatsApp and all the unofficial applications that operate on the same parameters would have already entered the blacklist of Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

whatsapp cover | Meta

These apps could technically put in the privacy and security of each user, so Meta will now be tougher on their use. Therefore, your account could be temporarily or permanently suspended for using a modified version.

On top of not encrypting the conversations and being exiled outside the security filters of Meta and the Google Play Store, there is a frank possibility that the app integrated some malware or dangerous program.

In short, you can only use two versions of the platform: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Bussines. Any other that connects to the service is an unofficial alternative that would put your account at risk.