Anya Taylor-Joy: “My princess is a modern, strong and independent woman”

The premiere of Illumination and Nintendo’s hotly anticipated Super Mario Bros movie is barely a week away and, as you know, it is one of Hollywood’s latest rising star Anya Taylor-Joy who voices the princess. In an interview with Total Film, the actress talked about how she prepared for the role and how she and the film crew had meetings about how they could best reinvent and redefine the princess into a more modern female role.

“From the very first meeting that the creators and I had about her, I was really impressed and excited by the fact that we were all on the same page as to who Peach should be in this new era,”

Taylor-Joy also went on to describe how her new princess would be a representation of female leadership and a role model for young people.

“When I first saw the film, I came out so unbelievably excited and quite moved that this is now somebody that kids could have as a role model, and that this is what female leadership is. This is how we’re presenting female leadership. I just felt so proud to be a part of that.”

“And really, really inspired. And so I’m really proud to be a part of this, and I’m proud to be a part of… Peach is an empowered woman,”

However, she also promised that the film’s princess will be true to her roots, even if in some ways she will be fundamentally different and more driven. For those who want to hear the interview in its entirety, it is fine to do so here.

Do you think it’s good that the princess seems to have had a makeover and become more independent?