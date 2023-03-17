Far Cry 5: a gameplay video shows it at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

With an update published by Ubisoft this morning on March 16, Far Cry 5 now finally turns to 60 frame on the console PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. La redazione di IGN.com has taken advantage of the occasions to show the free roaming in first person più fluido che mai sulle piattaforme current gen di Sony e Microsoft.

Il filmato, che come di consueto potete gustarvi en cima alla la notizia, mette in show Far Cry 5 come non l’avete mai visto su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. In 17 minutes of gameplaywe can observe in a manner that is evident as the implementation of the 60 frame at the second migliori in maniera tangibile l’esperienza compresiva. Non a case, negli ultimi anni, l’utenza console has accolto con enthusiasticamente la semper più frequente abitudine da parte degli sviluppatori di integrare modalità prestazioni all’interno dei parrot giochi, dedicate yourself to those who prefer to dare always and communicate risalto alla fluidità del gameplay. Approfitterete della novità per tornare a mettere i bastoni tra le rute a Padre Joseph Seed e alla sua setta di fanatici de él?

Fare da contraltare a questa notizia positiva, è soltanto di poche ore fa la confirma che Ubisoft Italia è stata chiusa da parte del publisher d’Oltralpe, anche se fortunateamente Ubisoft Milano no serà intacta dai cambiamenti dell’azienda.