More than 48 million foldables will be sold in 2027, says report

O IDC’s latest report indicates that, by the year 2027, the foldable mobile phone market will have a compound annual growth rate of 27.6%.

O report indicates that in 2022 14.2 million folding mobile phones were sold, with IDC predicting that, in 2027, 48.1 million devices in this segment will be sold – the equivalent of a ‘slice’ of 3.5% of the total market from the mobile area.

IDC analysts expect that, in 2023, 21.4 folding mobile phones will be sold and that they will convince more users with greater durability and more compact designs.

