WhatsApp has completely revised the central menu

With the new look, the menu for chat attachments should appear clearer and more modern.

Some parts of the popular messenger are now something getting on in years. Graphically, some elements look quite outdated and no longer modern. That’s probably why it was Chat attachments menu revised and redesigned. New functions does not bring the new menu, as can be seen on the screenshots. Rather, it is meant for more clarity care and with new icons one more modern paint receive. The renewed menu is already appearing in a beta version for the Android version of WhatsApp.

Old menu (left) vs new menu (right) © Screenshot / futurzone / WABetaInfo