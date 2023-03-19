WhatsApp has completely revised the central menu

WhatsApp is testing a whole new menu for chat attachments
© EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH
Some parts of the popular messenger are now something getting on in years. Graphically, some elements look quite outdated and no longer modern. That’s probably why it was Chat attachments menu revised and redesigned.
New functions does not bring the new menu, as can be seen on the screenshots. Rather, it is meant for more clarity care and with new icons one more modern paint receive. The renewed menu is already appearing in a beta version for the Android version of WhatsApp.
In the Beta-Version v2.23.6.17 you can already see the new chat attachments menu, as reported by WABetaInfo. It is still unclear when it will come to all WhatsApp users. It is also unclear whether it is also for the iOS-Version there will be such a revised menu.
New WhatsApp features are coming
WhatsApp is continuously working on improving and expanding the messenger. For example, the introduction of a Newsletter-Tools an.
Also, in group chats, the Phone numbers by usernames replaced and the possibility edit messages latershould also be available shortly.