WhatsApp launches features to make group management easier

WhatsApp It is currently the most popular instant messaging platform in the world, although it is not the most up-to-date or innovative in reality.

For quite some time now we have described this peculiar scenario that exists in the industry segment, where there are multiple messaging applications but only one, Meta, stands out for its popularity and recurrence.

However, it is a fact that it is not the most advanced. We find perfect examples of this with Telegram or Signal. Two apps that are much smaller in their user base but are constantly innovating their interface and features.

So this curious dynamic has been established for a long time where this class of messaging services launch very attractive changes that are emulated by WhatsApp shortly after.

The case that we share with you today corresponds to this trend precisely. Where in the end the users will be the most favored.

WhatsApp will finally make group management easier

According to an official press release, the app will integrate a new set of controls for group admins and provide more management and search tools for members who are active within them. In general these are the improvements:

•New control for administrators: WhatsApp has developed a simple tool to give administrators the ability to decide who can join a group or not.

Now when an admin chooses to share their group invite link they will have more control over who can join, to prevent anyone with the link from joining.

The logic of this change is that the groups would now be where people have “some of their most intimate conversations”, which is why they would have developed these tools to better manage access controls.

whatsapp cover | Meta

•Common groups are easy to find: At this point it is easy to get confused about which groups are shared in common with our contacts.

Now with this new change, it will be enough to search for the name of our acquaintance in WhatsApp to obtain a list of all the groups that they have in common.

• Expiring groups: finally it will be possible to create groups that will self-eliminate after meeting some established deadline.

The period could be one day, one week, one month or custom. So that each group will have an existence tailored to the real need.

This will help eliminate those community chats that have been buried deep in our conversation list for years. These modifications look like they are something in the style of Telegram.

The new functions for group management will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks. Although there is no specific date.