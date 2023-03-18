Where to find Wolves vs Leeds on US TV – Reuters

Here are all the details on where you can watch Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United on US TV and via legal streaming:

OMS Wolverhampton Wanderers contre Leeds United QUOI English Premier League WHEN 11 h 00 HE / 7 h 00 PT • Samedi 18 mars 2023 OR Peacock Bounty FLUX WATCH NOW

With Peacock Premium you can watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United and tons of other Premier League matches.

Now, with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Peacock-exclusive Premier League games per season. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which offers reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League matches. Moreover, it will include all the matches of the 2022 World Cup in Spanish.

Peacock Premium is just $4.99/month (or free for Comcast and COX customers).

Replays of all 380 matches of the 2021/22 season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. The matches will be available in replay and then for 30 days after their broadcast.

Peacock is widely available on different platforms and devices, including: • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD • Google: Android devices, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft Xbox One device family: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro

In addition to all football coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal, including movies, TV shows, original programs and live TV channels.

To learn more about Peacock, we have prepared an explanatory video.

