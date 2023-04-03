White House refuses to pay for Twitter

O Twitter leader Elon Musk announced last week that, starting April 1, old account verification badges would begin to be removed – indicating that only those who pay for the Blue subscription will be able to have these badges.

Well, it seems some media publications, celebrities and athletes have already said that they do not plan to pay to have their accounts verified, with the US White House also being in this ‘group’.

says the Axios website that the White House has already informed its officials that it will not pay for verified accounts.

“We understand that Twitter Blue does not offer people verification as a service. Therefore, the blue badge will now simply serve as a verification that the account is a paying user”can be read in the email obtained by the publication.

Read Also: Elon Musk overtakes Obama and is now the most followed person on Twitter