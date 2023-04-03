Why did FIFA take away from Peru the headquarters of the U17 World Cup? Who are the candidates to organize it?

This Monday the FIFA decided to take away from Peru the organization of the Under 17 World Cup 2023This is due to the ‘inability’ on the part of the Peruvian Soccer Federation to have everything ready for the start of the tournament.
It should be noted that this tournament was agreed for 2021, however, due to pandemic issues, it was decided to postpone it until 2023.
FIFA decided to strip Peru of organizing rights due to non-compliance in order to improve the structures necessary to host the World Cup.
“Despite the good collaboration between FIFA and the FPF, it has been decided that there is not enough time to secure the investment and complete the work with the Peruvian government before the start of the competition”can be read in the press release.
Likewise, it concluded with “thanks to the PFP for their efforts” and that “it does not rule out organizing a tournament in Peru in the future.”
“Despite all the efforts promoted by the FPF to hold a World Cup of this category that promotes a better future for our youth and a fundamental legacy in sports infrastructure, among other economic and social benefits, today FIFA announced the decision to withdraw to Peru as the host country of this event”lamented the Peruvian federation.
FIFA indicated in the statement that the date will be maintained, being November 10 to December 2 of the present year.
So far it is unknown who will now be the host for the contest, and it is expected that it will be in the next few days when the substitute to lead the joust will be announced.
Although it is not official, two countries that have a good chance of hosting the competition are Brazil y Argentinabeing the latter the one who rubs his hands to be able to host it.