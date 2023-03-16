Why doesn’t Spotify have HD music yet?

Spotify It is renewing this 2023 to try to continue being everyone’s favorite music platform. It announced that it adds new functions for the reproduction of songs and a redesign of its interface.

Also, as we mentioned earlier in The Truth Newshas just revealed that it will create a new section of videos that will be very similar to TikTok. But there is still something that is still missing to be the definitive music app.

It is about music in high definition and although in 2021 it had been announced that it would finally reach SpotifyThe fans are still waiting for him. The portal The Verge He had an interview with the co-chairman of the platform and he answers why he hasn’t arrived yet.

This Is Why Spotify Still Doesn’t Have High Definition Music

When is Spotify coming in high definition?



The co-chair of Spotify, Gustav Soderstromrevealed that the high-definition music proposal has not yet reached the platform because they must first find a balance between storage, speed and cost.

High definition music will take up more space on music servers. SpotifyIn addition, it could increase your operating expenses and the price of your plans. On the other hand, he assured that they are looking for how to integrate this feature in an original way.

Also, they don’t know for sure if they will be able to add the spatial audio that other platforms like Apple Music and Amazon Music. Luckily, these are the tricks with which you can improve the performance of Spotify,

How many types of Spotify are there?

Types of Spotify plans.



The types of Spotify They are the subscription plans that the music platform has. These are:

SpotifyFree

Premium Single

premium for students

Premium Duo

Premium Family

