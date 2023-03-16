“Why such an expensive new building?”: Lindner criticizes Scholz and his chancellery plans

In the budget dispute of the traffic light coalition, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner demanded that positions and other projects “in the narrower sense of the government” also be put to the test.

As an example, he cited a construction project in Berlin: “I believe that in times of more home office and location-flexible work, a new building costing at least 800 million euros next to the Chancellery is unnecessary,” said the FDP chairman on Wednesday evening in the ARD program “Maischberger “.

Lindner was obviously referring to the planned expansion of the Chancellery. According to information from government circles in September, 777 million euros were estimated for this.

According to Lindner, there is now 65 percent location-flexible work in the Ministry of Finance, “that means colleagues can work from home or on the go, and they use it too.”

But it also follows that office space can be used differently and limited. “So why such an expensive new building?” said Lindner.

Referring to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), he added: “I think he will be displeased that I have now proposed this here. But that’s my job.”

The construction project in the center of Berlin is highly controversial. The reason for sticking to the project started under Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is the acute lack of space. The construction work is already being prepared and is scheduled to begin in 2023.

Lindner originally wanted to present key figures for the 2024 budget on Wednesday. However, he canceled the appointment because he could not agree with his colleagues.

The specialist ministers had announced additional requests of around 70 billion euros, for which the finance minister sees no leeway if the debt brake is adhered to and tax increases are avoided. (dpa)

