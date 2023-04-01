Will Ursula von der Leyen become the new NATO Secretary General? A country wants to prevent that

Will Ursula von der Leyen become the new NATO Secretary General? She is said to have been suggested – but one country probably wants to prevent the German from posting.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is apparently being traded as a candidate for the office of the new NATO Secretary General. This was reported by the British newspaper “The Sun” on Friday with reference to information from British diplomatic circles.
According to the report, a number of NATO member states have suggested that von der Leyen should take up her new post in October. However, the Sun report goes on to say Britain is likely to veto von der Leyen given her poor track record in her previous role as German defense minister.
The “Welt am Sonntag” had previously named Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace as the leading candidates to succeed Stoltenberg. Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg has been Secretary General of the military alliance since 2014. His successor must be decided unanimously.