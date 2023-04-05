Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic is now serving for Quelle

New Westphalian (Bielefeld)

Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic will play for the Blau-Weiss Quelle tennis club in the regional league next season. The Croatian tennis star, once number two in the world and winner of the 2001 Grand Slam tournament, is registered in the men’s 50s for the summer season. Ralf Weber made it possible. This is reported by the newspaper “Neue Westfälische” published in Bielefeld and the “Haller Kreisblatt” in their Wednesday edition.

