Windows 11 may receive keyboard shortcut to record PC screen

Microsoft often leaves “hidden” features in test versions of Windows 11, but it doesn’t take long for developers and enthusiasts to discover the tools before their official launch. A new function discovered by the user @PhantomOfEarth from Twitter indicates that the system will have a keyboard shortcut to start screen recording. By simultaneously pressing Windows + Shift + R keys, the Snipping Tool starts automatically and allows you to start recording your screen to video. The function is hidden in the Preview version of Windows 11 released last Wednesday (22), but it is possible to activate it through tools for developers.

Snipping Tool screen recording should soon support the Win+Shift+R keyboard shortcut. Hidden in 23419, currently just opens the regular screen snipping UI, not the recording UI, when the velocity feature is enabled pic.twitter.com/bsmqEzKUhw — PhantomOcean3💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) March 22, 2023

Note that this is a different sequence than the traditional shortcut to launch the Snipping Tool (Windows + Shift + S). The “R” key, therefore, may mean that the new shortcut will start the Recording function (“record”, in English), while the “S” key represents the Screenshot function (“screenshot”, in English) . For now, pressing the keys only runs the Snipping Tool. It is possible that the shortcut will bring up the screen recording interface automatically in the future — just like it already works with screen capture by pressing Windows + Shift + S.



Software

23 March



security

22 Mar

Earlier this year, Windows 11 finally allowed users to record their computer screen without using third-party apps. To do this, just open the Capture Tool and click on the “camcorder” icon. It is possible to select a specific part of the screen so that it can be recorded on video