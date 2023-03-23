5 Netflix thrillers to watch in 2023

Netflix has movies in the catalog with stories that will leave you glued to the screen until the final outcome. If you like to feel that adrenaline that only a good movie can provide, then you need to watch suspense movies. This genre is pure emotion, leaving you glued to the screen as you try to figure out what will happen next. These are stories that will test your nerves and make your heart beat faster, full of mystery, tension and twists. If you want to have an unforgettable experience, thriller movies are the right choice. So prepare the popcorn, settle down on the couch and get ready for a movie session full of emotion!

The Pale Blue Eye (2023), Scott Cooper The Pale Blue Eye (2023), Scott Cooper A detective is hired to investigate, with great discretion, the terrible murder of one of the cadets at the West Point Military Academy in 1830. However, the cadet’s code of silence proves to be an unavoidable obstacle to the investigation, making the detective enlist the help of one of the academy’s students: a young man who would go down in history as Edgar Allan Poe. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

King of Shadows (2023), Marc Fouchard Adama lost his sight in his childhood. His father’s sudden death exposes latent family conflicts with his half-brother, Ibrahim, who is considered a charismatic figure in the community. When Ibrahim becomes embroiled in a cycle of violence and disorder, Adama’s stability begins to crumble. To protect the people he loves, he must face his stepbrother and confront his destiny.

O Som do Caos (2023), Steffen Geypens The film’s plot revolves around Matt, an influencer who has just become a father, and his discovery of a dark secret from his father’s past, who suffers from mental disorders. Matt decides to look into the matter, but ends up opening a Pandora’s box that reveals more family drama than he bargained for. Meanwhile, Liv, his wife, is worried and will do everything in her power not to lose him. But will she be able to act in time?

The Night Nurse (2022), Tobias Lindholm “The Night Nurse” is based on the thriller of the same name by Charles Graeber and follows the pursuit of Charlie Cullen, a male nurse suspected of being one of the most dangerous serial killers of all time. Despite leading an apparently normal life with his wife, Cullen, known as “Angel of Death”, would have murdered about 300 people in his 16 years of activity in different hospitals. We follow Amy, a nurse who suffers from exhaustion in the ICU and needs to care for her son as a single mother, but finds comfort and friendship with new nurse Charlie during long nights on the job. As accusations begin to mount, Amy is forced to put her life and the safety of her children on the line to uncover the truth.