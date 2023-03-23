Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist will be released on March 31 on Switch

A very strong tribute to the legendary Kung-Fu Master of Irem, often considered the first beat’em up in history, Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon’s Fist is therefore limited to the same side-scrolling on a 2D plane by swarming enemies on both sides of the screen. On his guard, Xiaomei must alternate between standing, crouching and jumping postures to multiply punches and kicks, not to mention all kinds of special attacks. The game will offer three difficulty levels as well as a bonus chapter allowing you to relive the story from the perspective of Xiaoyin, the protagonist’s sister.

The important thing is the three fists

If we doubt that the scenario will play a big role, know all the same that the game will be localized in French. Everything is therefore in place to appreciate the story of the sisters Xiaomei and Xiaoyin, two adepts of tatany who are very happy to follow the teachings of their master Jin Shenlong, the very one who had sealed the evil Black Dragon at the top of Mount Heian. Xiaomei was devoting herself to the art of the Fire Dragon Fist when Xiaoyin was trying to master the Black Dragon Fist. These two styles of Kung Fu were like yin and yang, necessary for the proper balance of the world. Except that Xiaoyin will allow herself to be invaded by the dark side and feel a deep hatred for her sister’s way. One day, Xiaoyin disappeared, until rumors started circulating about a young girl seen training not far from where the Black Dragon was sealed. Xiaomei then hits the road to find her older sister and set her on the straight and narrow.