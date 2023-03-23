You are the last hope for the Princess Leia cosplay from Star Wars

Even if the future of the Star Wars films looks anything but rosy at the moment, there is something for fans of the science fiction saga a reason to be happy. This is ensured by the disguise of “NoLimitCosplay”which both lovers of the original trilogy and the prequels should bring into ecstasy. None less than Princess Leia is in focus.

Princess Leia is your last hope

Leia Organa was in several Star Wars films to see and in at least as many outfits. “NoLimitCosplay” has chosen for the white robe from Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope appeared. In these flowing dresses she was among other things aboard the rebel spaceship to be found just before a boarding party revolving around Darth Vader took control. In addition to the robe, “NoLimitCosplay” also put a lot of effort into it the right make-up and the striking hairstyle invested. It almost gives the impression of using it the “real” Princess Leia to have to do.





“NoLimitCosplay” has grown over the past few months a certain name in the community made. There was already numerous photos of elaborately designed and impressive costumes to see. Representative are the disguises as Noelle from Genshin Impact as well as 9S from Nier: Automata called.

