With a change of style included: the heart-stopping look of Soledad Pastorutti for Lizy’s wedding

Yes ok Soledad Pastorutti She began her career on stage when she was literally just a teenager, she was always characterized by leading a life away from gossip and media trouble.

The native of Arequito has cultivated a large number of friendships in the world of entertainment and entertainment over the years, so it is not surprising that Soledad Pastorutti has been one of the guests at Lizy Tagliani’s wedding.

The look she wore for Lizy’s wedding.

Of course, Soledad Pastorutti She did not go to the wedding alone, but accompanied by her husband, Jeremías Audoglio. Both were portrayed very smiling and elegant with the costumes they chose to celebrate the emotional moment with the host.

Soledad with her husband, before leaving for the wedding of her colleague and friend.

Beyond the impressive green dress made of palliette fabric, another of the details that made the most impact on the exjuror from “La Voz” was her renewed appearance.

The artist She left behind her classic straight hair to wear defined curlers. Although it is likely that she opted for that particular look just to go to the mega event that was the wedding of Sebastián Nebot and Lizy Tagliani, she was also seen like this in a recent advertisement for a well-known handbag brand.

Quite an it girl

For some time now, Soledad Pastorutti She has become very active on social networks, where she usually shares not only issues related to her work, but also some details or situations from her private life.

The advertising campaign in which the singer starred.

Recently, she surprised everyone and everyone by starring in a bold ad campaign for Adidas, the classic sportswear line.