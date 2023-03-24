Eugenio Burzaco will assume on Monday as Buenos Aires Minister of Security

Eugenio Burzaco will take office next Monday as Minister of Justice and Security of the City of Buenos Aires. The former Secretary of Security of Patricia Bullrich during the Cambiemos government will replace Marcelo D’Alessandro, who submitted his resignation after the leak of alleged chats that he would have had with federal judges and media executives after a trip to Hidden Lake.

“Its objective is to sustain the path that has been taken in terms of security policy in the City of Buenos Aires, which has been giving good results, because we have been having, year after year, a drop in crime. And also to deepen the effort in the modality of robberies and thefts, where today we still have a challenge”, indicated the head of the Buenos Aires Cabinet, Felipe Miguel, who was in charge of Security during D’Alessandro’s leave. “Continue working every day so that the crime rates are a little lower each time,” he summarized, in statements to La Red.

Burzaco with Rodríguez Larreta during the meeting between the head of government and the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin.

Burzaco had been working on the team of the head of government. In fact, they were shown together during Rodríguez Larreta’s visit to Rosario, where he met with the mayor of that city, Pablo Javkin.

D’Alessandro’s departure made noise in Together for Change. After his resignation was confirmed, the leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, published a photo with the former official and expressed her “total support”.

In the Buenos Aires government, it was Rodríguez Larreta himself who supported him. He trusted in his innocence -he maintained that he was the victim of an illegal intelligence operation- and assured that he will be part of his security team in case of accessing the presidency.