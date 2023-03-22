With an eye on the national

Juarez City.– Of the 43 martial artists who were crowned champions in different categories in the 2023 Conade Taekwondo Regional Macro Championship, representing the state of Chihuahua, 40 are from Ciudad Juárez.

The president of the Taekwondo Association of the State of Chihuahua, Karim Hernández, reported that very good results were obtained in the event held in the city of Tijuana, Baja California over the weekend.

With this victory, the athletes obtained their pass to compete in the national stage of Conade 2023 to be held the first and second week of next July in Villahermosa, Tabasco.

Such is the case of Rodrigo Martínez who, at just 15 years old, will be part of the frontiersmen who will seek national glory.

Rodrigo, who is a black belt, has been passionate about this sport from a very young age. Since he was 6 years old, he has won various local and state tournaments, including in 2018 he achieved a national runner-up in the National Council for the Development of Physical Education and Sports in Basic Education (CONDEBA).

Hernández commented that previously there was elimination against Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Durango. Now they have been transferred to the region made up of the states of Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California, Baja California Sur and Durango.

“The region leveled up and the number of states, of course we went with the confidence of the job, we knew that the level was going to be very difficult and even so it was possible to be the state with the most classified in the combat modality, 43” he explained.

He commented that more than half of the Chihuahua delegation classified at least five athletes per category from the men’s and women’s divisions to the national stage, both for children 9-10 years of age, and for 12-14, 15-17 and 18-20 years.

The martial artists are the best exponents of the state of Chihuahua who went through the municipal stage, through the state process where they were champions and now regional champions against very difficult states like Sonora and Sinaloa.

“It is motivating, it is also a task to work with the other municipalities in the state of Chihuahua, so that they raise their level and can classify the largest number of athletes, but Ciudad Juárez continues to be the spearhead in taekwondo in the state,” he said. .