With money from the Arab Emirates, Brazil will send food to Cuba

HAVANA.- With a new triangulation, the regime of Cuba will try to alleviate the acute food shortage experienced on the island, due to the bad policies implemented. On this occasion, the food will arrive from Brazil through the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the regime on the island reported the news through platform “A joint initiative is announced between the UAE, Brazil and #Cuba to improve Food Security,” wrote Miguel Díaz-Canel’s Foreign Ministry.

The publication was replicated by the Cuban ambassador to the Arab nation, Norberto Escalona, ​​and cited by the state agency Prensa Latina.

According to Prensa Latinathe money to carry out the operation is provided by the United Arab Emirates, however, it does not detail the counterpart offered by Cuba in the agreement, in addition to benefiting.

The Arab Emirates was Díaz-Canel’s first stop on an official tour that also took him to Qatar and Iran, countries where he tried to attract investors.

Cuba food meal Economic insufficiency and poor administration puts the island in the abyss of food devastation. PIXABAY

By the end of 2023, it was known that the Cuban population has reduced its caloric intake due to the lack of possibilities to purchase food.

Data on agricultural, livestock, pork, fishing and sugar production have fallen by 50 percent in almost all areas in the last five years. According to a Cubadata survey of more than a thousand people, 47.2% of those interviewed stopped eating at some point throughout the day. And 70.8% of households ate less or had only one meal. Pork production fell 7.4% in the last five years. From about 200,000 tons in 2018 to 27,000 tons in 2023.

A farmer from the Mayabeque province told Diario Las Américas that the panorama of Cuban agriculture is “gray, with black stitching and no improvement is observed in the short term.”. The fault lies with the government, which does not want or cannot unblock the productive forces and let the guajiros decide what they want to harvest. When the State closes a lot of parasitic companies like Acopio and authorizes us to do business without intermediaries with American farmers and allows us to receive loans from foreign banks without government interference, in Cuba agriculture flourishes again, there will be plenty of food for the people and we will once again be exporters of citrus, coffee and sugar.”

Numerous experts and economists agree that the solution to rescue agriculture is for the State to step aside. A country is not fed by measures and decrees.

