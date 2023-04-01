With only a towel, Gomita shows off her figure dancing the “Tiki Tiki”

Araceli Ordaz, better known as ‘gummy‘, rose to fame as a clown in programs such as Televisa’s Sabadazo, although she has recently conquered the public through her social networks, where shows off her enviable figure.

The Laura G’s ex-partner has raised the temperature ofShow off her followers on more than one occasion with her statuesque body, which she shows off in her Instagram photos and TikTok videos, joining various trends.

One of the latest trends that the host has joined is the one from ‘Tiki Tiki’the new fashionable theme performed by Ptazeta and Lola Indigo, and in La Verdad Noticias we share the steps of the influencer.

Gomita raises the temperature with daring dance on TikTok

Wrapped in only one sizewith another covering her head and a pair of glasses, the pretty ex-clown from television showed her attributes and her talent for dancing by replicating the steps of this trend to perfection.

Quickly, His millions of fans did not wait and they appeared on the famous platform to show their support, leaving thousands of “likes”, as well as several comments with compliments.

How old is La Gomita?

The influencer, born with the name of Araceli Ordaz Campos, came into the world on September 10, 1994 and he is currently 25 years oldbeginning his career in the world of entertainment in the famous show “Se Vale”, where he gave his first steps with his brother ‘Lapizito’.

