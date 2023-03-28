With this e-bike you stay dry even in the rain

The Viennese start-up Ducenti Bikes is in the process of developing a covered e-bike.

An e-bike that you can ride in any weather: This is what many cyclists want who take a seasonal break or are sometimes surprised by a thunderstorm in summer and arrive at the office completely soaked. Cover infinitely adjustable The Viennese start-up Two hundred is now developing one E-Bike, with which you should stay dry in all weathers and requires hardly more space than a conventional e-bike. According to the manufacturer, you should be able to get through normal doors and only 1 square meter space need for parking. According to one Report from “take a bike” should be the exact dimensions of the e-bike 78 cm width and 2.2m long amount and it should 38 kg being heavy. The bike is equipped with a roof that completely encloses the bike. The Regenabdeckung should be loud Manufacturer’s information stepless can be slid backwards so that it can be fully or partially opened. By default, however, the Ducenti bike should be fully locked.

This is a rendering of the e-bike in the rain © Two hundred

Flexible battery system for different needs The Ducenti bike is to be equipped with a modern battery system from the company “Einhell“. The concept envisages that several small Power-X-Change-Akkus can be linked together as needed. For example, if you prefer to cycle yourself and pedal in the classic way without electric support, you can do this with the bike just as much as someone who uses the drive support in the Pedelec-Modus want to use. The advantage of the battery system is that you can decide for yourself how many batteries you need for your trips and that they can also be used in other devices because they 120 different devices are compatible. Completely without muscle power The e-bike also relies on a modular drive concept with classic wheel hub motors with outputs of 250 bis 1000 Watt. According to “take a bike”, all-electric operation without muscle power should also be possible. If the drive power under 600 watts remains and the e-bike no faster than 25 km/h design speed, the vehicle can continue to drive on cycle paths in Austria and counts as an e-bike. Only when these values ​​are exceeded would it be considered a moped (with ID and helmets required).

Despite the roof, the e-bike should take up relatively little space and be light without batteries © Two hundred