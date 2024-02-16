Woman accused of murdering her 5-year-old adopted son found in a drain

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old adopted son has been located and told police where to find the child’s body. This was found in a drain. Now, she is charged with murder, police said.

Columbus police said Pammy Maye, 48, was arrested Thursday shortly after 10 p.m. in Brooklyn, a suburb of Cleveland, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from her home in Columbus.

Authorities found Maye wandering around in her nightgown; She told investigators where they could find Darnell Taylor’s body, said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant. The body was recovered on Friday, shortly after 1 a.m.

Maye was being evaluated Friday at a Cleveland-area hospital and will remain in custody, police said. Court records do not indicate whether she has hired an attorney or whether she will appear in court.

Maye, who also faces charges of kidnapping and child endangerment, was last seen Wednesday at her home around 3 a.m., around the time her husband called 911 saying Maye He had told him that the child was no longer alive. The husband said he searched the house before calling police, without finding the child.

According to court records, Maye covered her husband’s mouth when he tried to call 911, telling him she “had a plan.” Maye then abruptly left the home, authorities said, and an Amber Alert was issued for her and the child two hours later. Her vehicle was later found empty around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Maye had been the child’s adoptive mother since May 2023. The child’s biological family was notified of his death and Maye’s arrest.

