Blinken travels to South America for key meetings with Lula and Milei

MIAMI.- The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken , will travel next week to Brazil and Argentina, where he will meet with presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Javier Milei, respectively. This movement seeks to strengthen ties with two of the main economies in Latin America.

According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Blinken, who is currently in Germany participating in a security conference, plans to begin his visit in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro before heading to Buenos Aires.

Along with Mexico, Argentina and Brazil represent the largest economies in Latin America.

Blinken’s trip is scheduled from Tuesday, February 20 to Friday, February 23, although the exact duration of his stay in each country has not been confirmed.

In Brasilia, Blinken will meet with Da Silva to highlight US support for Brazil’s presidency of the G-20 and the selection of Rio de Janeiro as the venue for the group’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, made up of some of the main economies of the world.

The topics to be discussed will include the partnership on labor rights, collaboration in the transition to renewable energies and the bicentennial of diplomatic relations between both countries.

In Rio de Janeiro, Blinken will participate in the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting, seeking support for policies aimed at strengthening peace, stability and social inclusion, among other issues. He will also seek international support for efforts in Haiti.

In Buenos Aires, he will meet with Milei to discuss economic, commercial and investment issues, as well as issues related to human rights and democracy.

Source: With information from AP