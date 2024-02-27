Woman arrested in Miami accused of trying to poison her partner

appeared in court Ivette Diaza 48-year-old woman accused of trying to poison her partner by dissolving a chlorine tablet in a tea that the man was drinking in the home they both shared in Homesteadin Miami-Dade.

Last Tuesday the man left the house for a moment to make a phone call and when he returned to drink his drink he felt a strange burning in his throat, according to what he revealed. Telemundo 51 citing the local press as a source.

After detecting the strong taste, the man ran to throw the tea into the sink and saw the remains of a chlorine tablet that is used to dissolve in five liters of water.

During his court appearance, Ivetté Díaz alleged that she thought it was sugar.

Mugshot of the accused (Miami-Dade.gov)

“They had only been living on the property for two months. “They looked like a happy couple, a happy couple.”the Cuban owner of the property commented in amazement in statements to the aforementioned media.

“The only thing I know is that they both looked very happy, the few times I saw them. She seemed like a very decent lady… but here no one knows what can happen in a couple,” she concluded.

Dr. Dadilia Garcés, of the Miami Dade College Medical Campusspecified that It is possible to detect chlorine due to its characteristic taste and the irritating effect it has on the mouth, mucous membranes and upper respiratory tract.

Ingested chlorine can cause burns to the oral mucosa, respiratory tract and can lead to damage to the esophagus.

The victim – whose identity has not been revealed – after a quick hospitalization left the house he shared with his partner and left the state, according to the owner of the property.

Ivette Díaz remains detained in the TGK prison without the right to bail.

Until the closing of this note, the nationality of origin of the accused has not been revealed.