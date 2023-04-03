World Autism Day: the reason why it is celebrated every second of April

(Freepik)

Although many people still believe that the autism It is a disease, the truth is that among allies it is a condition from which we still have a lot to learn so as not to fall into errors or empty labels that will only make us look bad in front of others when we express an opinion about it.

Precisely to continue making known what this condition called autism is about, is that for some years the United Nations Organization (UN) established that World Autism Awareness Day be celebrated every April 2nd.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO)of every hundred children born in the world, one is born with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In order to understand a little more about what this condition is about, according to the WHO specialists, all autism spectrum disorders (ASD) They do not present in the same way in a person, since they can be very diverse.

Despite this, what unites them in characteristics are the different degrees of difficulty in the social aspect in relation to their interaction and communication.

In the same way, some may present some activity patterns and behavior that are not common.

In this sense, some examples of these ways of behaving is the problem that a patient has to change activities, pay close attention to detailamong others like that.

This day was chosen as World Autism Awareness Day in 2007. More exactly on December 18, when the General Assembly of the United Nations decided that the rest of the planet had to become aware of the situation that all autistic children lived.

This situation occurred precisely in the framework in which the convention on the Children’s rights and on the rights of people with disabilities.

After this important meeting it was determined, through the Resolution 62/139the UN pointed to April 2 to remember children with autism since 2008.

And like every year, the highest world body usually chooses a phrase that stands out especially on this day. For this 2023, the motto chosen was: “For a neuro-inclusive world for all”.

Over time, another consensus reached was the use of the color blue to represent all people with TORCH.

At first this color was in relation to the American organization Autism Speaks, but after a series of problems that this group had in their country, other organizations still do not agree on a single color.

In the same way, blue has managed to gain strength over time and now, those who are involved in this subject, point out that blue is perfect to represent the people with ASD. The reason is that since the sea is blue, the personality of someone with this condition is similar: sometimes it is a haven of peace and at other times it is all mixed up.

As was well said at the beginning of this note, the autism is not a diseaseBut it has to be treated the same way.

To start from the social issue and for the defense of their rights to be able to enjoy, and in the best possible way, a physical and mental health plan.

Also because there are still some people who, out of ignorance, stigmatize and discriminate against autistic people. That may mean being deprived of a health care adequate, as well as an education and the opportunities that any person should have to fully develop in their communities.