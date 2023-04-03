Text-to-Video: The film industry revolution is upon us

Special software is already able to generate images within seconds – with frightening realism. Few text inputs enough, and you already have the finished result on the screen. It could be the same with movies in the future.
The research team Runway Researchwhich is also behind the artificial intelligence Stable Diffusion, recently presented their program Gen-2, which is designed to do just that. The Software generated from pure text input, for example 3 second long videos. Text and images can also be combined by artificial intelligence to create moving images. A single photo is enough to make a short video clip.
Still in beta
In addition, you can also edit existing videos with artificial intelligence. Will a real video about with a abstract image combined – let’s say a self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh – the style of the image is transferred to the entire video. Objects or people can also be removed from or added to existing videos with a click of a button. Likewise handcrafted from cardboard range catch to create more or less realistic landscapes or houses thanks to the AI filter.
Gen-2 is still in the phase of development and is only available to selected users. According to the company, the tool should be available to the general public “very soon”.
Revolution is imminent
In any case, the founders are of the opinion that artificial intelligence is a Revolution in the film industry will trigger. “Imagine you’re watching a movie and you’re the main actor – with your voice, your body and your face,” describes runway boss Cristobal Valenzuela in an interview with the US medium Forbes.
At the moment, however, text-to-video generators are still a long way from photorealistic recordings. However, the models are likely to improve rapidly, and research on them is constantly progressing. As well as Google as well as Facebook mother Meta working on similar programs. The research department of the Chinese retail giant Ali Baba released her own model called just last week ModelScope. It can therefore be assumed that AI-generated videos will soon reach the audience on a large scale.