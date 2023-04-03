Text-to-Video: The film industry revolution is upon us

In the future, actors may no longer be needed to produce a film. All you need is a PC and a few lines of text.

Special software is already able to generate images within seconds – with frightening realism. Few text inputs enough, and you already have the finished result on the screen. It could be the same with movies in the future. The research team Runway Researchwhich is also behind the artificial intelligence Stable Diffusion, recently presented their program Gen-2, which is designed to do just that. The Software generated from pure text input, for example 3 second long videos. Text and images can also be combined by artificial intelligence to create moving images. A single photo is enough to make a short video clip.

Still in beta In addition, you can also edit existing videos with artificial intelligence. Will a real video about with a abstract image combined – let’s say a self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh – the style of the image is transferred to the entire video. Objects or people can also be removed from or added to existing videos with a click of a button. Likewise handcrafted from cardboard range catch to create more or less realistic landscapes or houses thanks to the AI ​​filter.