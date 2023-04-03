Habeck arrived in Ukraine

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in Ukraine for political talks. He wanted to give a clear signal, he said in Kiev.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in Ukraine for political talks. The Green politician arrived in the capital Kiev on Monday morning with a small delegation of German business representatives. Topics of the trip are the reconstruction of the Ukraine attacked by Russia and cooperation in the energy sector.

The purpose of the trip is to give Ukraine a clear signal, Habeck said upon his arrival at the Kiev train station. A sign “that we believe that it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt, that there is an interest in Europe not only to provide support in times of need, but that Ukraine will also be an economically strong partner in the future “.

Habeck is traveling to the country for the first time since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year – and for the first time ever as Federal Minister. He only wanted to come if he could bring something with him, said the minister on the outward journey in a special train. What is that? “A business delegation that gives Ukraine hope that there will be reconstruction after the war.”

BDI President accompanies Habeck

“Concrete investment decisions” have either already been made or are yet to be made, explained Habeck. Now the German economy says: “”We can again” – and I wanted to bring this signal to my Ukrainian friends.”

His current trip was actually planned for last fall, but then had to be postponed because of the Russian winter offensive in Ukraine, said Habeck. “Now is the moment then.”

The President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Siegfried Russwurm, who is accompanying Habeck as one of several business representatives, described the trip as a “signal to the Ukrainians that the German economy also stands by them”. In addition, many German companies are still active in Ukraine and it is important to understand their problems and to focus on the reconstruction of the country. “And this construction begins now, and not only after a peace agreement.”