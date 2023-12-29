World population increases by more than 75 million in 2023

MIAMI .- The world population grew by 75 million people in the last year, and is above 8,000 million, according to figures published on Thursday by the Census Bureau from the United States . The global growth rate in the last year was slightly less than 1%.

By early 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths per second are expected worldwide, according to Census Bureau figures.

The US growth rate over the past year was 0.53%, about half the global rate. The United States added 1.7 million people and on New Year’s Day it will have a population of 335.8 million inhabitants.

Slowest population growth in history

If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest decade of growth in U.S. history, with a growth rate of less than 4% in the 10-year period from 2020 to 2030, said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution.

The decade of slowest growth to date was after the Great Depression of the 1930s, when the decadal growth rate was 7.3%.

"Of course, growth may pick up a little as we emerge from the pandemic years. But it would still be difficult to reach 7.3%," Frey said.

By the start of 2024, it is expected that in the United States there will be one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds.

However, immigration will prevent the population from decreasing. Net international immigration is expected to add one person to the US population every 28.3 seconds.

This combination of births, deaths and net international immigration The population of the United States will increase by one person every 24.2 seconds.

Source: AP