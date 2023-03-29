WWDC Apple: iOS 17 will be presented on June 5

The high mass of software for Apple will take place from June 5 to 9, 2023, we learn in a press release published on March 29. Most of the conferences will be held online over the 5 days, but the kick-off will take the form of a face-to-face keynote at Apple Park.

Like every year, many new features are expected, and Apple is increasing the pressure in its press release by stating that WWDC 2023 will be “the biggest and most exciting” never organized by Apple.

Request the program

Every year, Apple takes advantage of WWDC to present its software progress and open the betas of the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and watchOS 10 in particular. Last year there were many announcements between Stage Manager, the launch of the M2 chip or the development of advanced concentration modes and new lock screens.

This year, iOS 17 will be the center of attention, but it’s a product that could steal the show, with rumors of a mixed-reality headset launching increasingly insistent. This WWDC could make it possible to discover the OS dedicated to this new product, and above all to convince the developers to launch dedicated applications, and therefore find uses for this headset.

Five days dedicated to developers

If the June 5 keynote is aimed at both developers and the general public, the other WWDC sessions are above all to allow developers to have privileged moments of exchange with Apple engineers.

Since the opening of the App Store, software developers have been at the center of Apple’s strategy. For Susan Prescott (VP of International Developer Relations), “WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it connects us, whether online or in person, with the talented developers around the world who make this community so great. “.

Registrations to attend the workshops are already open on the brand’s official website and they are aimed at developers, but also at students.

On our side, we give you an appointment on June 5 to live and debrief this Keynote in French with a live and analysis articles from all the Presse-citron teams.