WWDC23: From June 5 to 9, Apple will present iOS 17, its Reality Pro mixed reality headset and other new features

Every year, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is an opportunity to discover the latest in Apple operating systems. Apple has just confirmed that WWDC23 will be held from June 5 to 9, 2023. It will take place in person at Apple Park in California, but will also be broadcast entirely online.

WWDC23 is particularly aimed at developers who can thus discover new software. For the general public, WWDC is the perfect opportunity to discover the next features that will arrive on the brand’s products. Apple, which has postponed projects to avoid layoffs, has already warned that ” WWDC23 will be fuller and more exciting than ever ».

Apple should finally lift the veil on its very first mixed reality headset, the Reality Pro

On the WWDC23 program, we expect to discover iOS 17 and its new features as well as Reality Pro. This is the nickname given to the brand’s very first mixed reality headset. Moreover, the AR / VR headset worries internal employees who think it is not ready. At an exorbitant price of 3 000 $, the employees are afraid that the headset will flop. However, Tim Cook is determined to launch it this year.

Apple, which monitors its employees whose presence is compulsory in the offices, will therefore walk around ios 17 which will integrate features highly requested by users, but not only. The annual conference is also used to present the innovations of the other operating systems, namely watchOS, macOS, iPadOS and tvOS.

Finally, Apple also specified that WWDC23 will be an opportunity for developers and students to attend free of charge on site. « The event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realize their visions. “announced Apple.

