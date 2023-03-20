Xi in Moscow: China’s “visit for peace”

To this end, the signing of a joint declaration is planned, Russian news agencies quoted a Kremlin adviser as saying. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called Xi’s trip a “visit for peace”. Xi and Putin would exchange views on bilateral relations and important international and regional issues.

“Of course, Ukraine will be on the agenda,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Petrov said. “Of course, President Putin will provide detailed explanations so that Xi can get the current view of the Russian side firsthand.”

It is Xi’s first visit to Moscow in almost four years. China has struggled to portray itself as a neutral party in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Recently, China also submitted a Ukraine initiative paper. Putin confirmed in advance that he was ready “for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis”. But Russia rejects ultimatums, according to the Kremlin’s website.

As rumored beforehand, it is still unclear whether Xi will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj after his visit to Moscow. Recently there were rumors that Xi had called Zelenskyy for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The visit from Beijing is also convenient for Putin because it allows him to show that he is not isolated internationally in the war. China has not condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine and is committed to peace talks. Before the visit, Putin underlined the importance of relations with China. These have never been as close as they are now, Putin wrote in an article for the Chinese newspaper Renmin Ribao.

The Kremlin chief also thanked “China’s balanced attitude to the events in Ukraine, understanding of their antecedents and factual reasons.” Moscow welcomes Beijing’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. The Russian war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine ordered by Putin has been going on for a good year

Xi came to Moscow at Putin’s invitation. According to Peskow, an informal meeting and a “tete-a-tete” meal between the two heads of state are on the agenda for Monday. The official negotiations of the delegations are then planned for Tuesday.

Not a contracting state of the ICC

Xi’s visit comes days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an international arrest warrant for Putin. China, which is not a party to the ICC, indirectly criticized the approach. Specifically, Beijing called on the ICC to avoid double standards.

The court should maintain “an objective and impartial stance” and “respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news conference on Monday.

The arrest warrant from the court in The Hague was issued on Friday for kidnapping thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia in the Ukraine war. The ICC said Putin was “personally responsible” for the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to Russian territory, calling it a war crime. Moscow immediately described the arrest warrant as “meaningless”. Just a day later, the Kremlin announced Putin’s visit to the Russian-occupied territories.

Most recently mediator between Riyadh and Tehran

China is considered an ally of Russia. At the same time, Beijing has so far largely complied with the international sanctions against Moscow in order not to become the target of punitive measures itself. The peace initiative recently presented by Beijing was met with general disappointment in the West. In its position paper marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, China suggested a ceasefire and negotiations. However, the plan does not contain any concrete demands on Russia.

Beijing’s attempts to present itself as an international mediator also played a part in the deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. It later emerged that Xi had offered himself as a “bridge” between the rivals. China is thus also questioning Washington’s longstanding role as mediator and mastermind in the Middle East.